Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

