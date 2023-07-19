Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.