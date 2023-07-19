Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $363.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.41.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

