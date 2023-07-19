Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

