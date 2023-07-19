Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,898 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

