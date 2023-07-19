Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

