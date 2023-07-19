Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,889 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

