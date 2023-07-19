Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,340. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

