Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of InMode worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 10.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984,166 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

