Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

