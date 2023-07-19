Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

