Kokoswap (KOKO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,011.53

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001162 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $90.18 million and approximately $25,011.53 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

