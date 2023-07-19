Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,417,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 23,587,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 431.1 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
KKPNF stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.76.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
