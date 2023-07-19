Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 261.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 2,320,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,189. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

