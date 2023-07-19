Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Stock Performance

KOZAY opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores for and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns and operates seven mines in OvacikBergama-Izmir, Çukuralan-Izmir, Kaymaz-Eskisehir, Mastra- Gümüshane, and Himmetdede-Kayseri regions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

