Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Update

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of KRON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 191,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

