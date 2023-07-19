KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 31,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

