Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.16.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $655.94 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $663.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $611.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

