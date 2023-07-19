LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

