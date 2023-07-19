Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.68. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 72,901 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTRX. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Lantronix by 118.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

