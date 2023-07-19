LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNZAW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

LNZAW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,530. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

