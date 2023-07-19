Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

