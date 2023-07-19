LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 320,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 102,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

