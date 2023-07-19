LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 891 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.74, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

