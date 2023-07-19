LCM Capital Management Inc Has $236,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

