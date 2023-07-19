LCM Capital Management Inc Makes New $201,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

