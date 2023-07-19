LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 453 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE GIS opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

