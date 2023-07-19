Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $56,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average is $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

