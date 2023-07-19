Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,627 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

