Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 284,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 291,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

