Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.