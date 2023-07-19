Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $189.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.