Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $228.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

