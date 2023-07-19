Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

