Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $386.14 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.88.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

