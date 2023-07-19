LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.25

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 330604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LZ. TheStreet raised LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 499.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,023,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.