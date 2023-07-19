Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Down 25.7% in June

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 760,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,564. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

