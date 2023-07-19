Lido DAO (LDO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.77 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $39.46 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00006741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,755,879 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

