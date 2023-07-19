Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Life Storage worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.53%.

About Life Storage

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.