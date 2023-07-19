Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Financial Survey

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Technology Solutions and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Technology Solutions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Light & Wonder
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2.29
Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Technology Solutions.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Technology Solutions and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Technology Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Light & Wonder
|$2.51 billion
|2.52
|$3.68 billion
|$38.58
|1.80
Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.
Profitability
This table compares Technology Solutions and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Technology Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Light & Wonder
|140.65%
|3.52%
|0.65%
Summary
Light & Wonder beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Technology Solutions
Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.