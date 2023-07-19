Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Financial Survey

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Technology Solutions and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 3 3 0 2.29

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

92.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.52 $3.68 billion $38.58 1.80

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 140.65% 3.52% 0.65%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

