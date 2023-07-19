Lincoln National Corp Acquires 214,698 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,698 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 3.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,376 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.