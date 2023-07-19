Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $21,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. 53,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,528. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $46.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

