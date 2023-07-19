Lincoln National Corp Purchases 39,103 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $124,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. 579,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

