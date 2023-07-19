Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $158.71. The company had a trading volume of 760,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

