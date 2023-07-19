Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

LIN stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.71. The stock had a trading volume of 429,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,633. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $384.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

