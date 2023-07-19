Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 982.62 ($12.85) and last traded at GBX 989 ($12.93). 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($13.10).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,012.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,027.61. The company has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.59.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($67.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,063.59%.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
