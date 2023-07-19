LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Update

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

LivePerson Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $397.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.57.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

