Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after buying an additional 162,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.55. The stock had a trading volume of 765,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

