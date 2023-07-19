Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.05. 364,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,601. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

