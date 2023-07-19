Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

